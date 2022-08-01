Crews do safety inspections at Wisconsin State Fair ahead of opening day

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair begins Thursday and crews are making sure everything is safe, so you can have a good time.
Safety crews inspected the rides Monday, making sure they're up to code.
They looked at bolts and screws, as well as rust.
And, they're paying special attention to safety equipment like seatbelts.
"I think that they can feel safe here, because we operate our own midway. We don't use a third party carnival. We actually are the manager of our midway, so that allows us to pick all of our rides ourselves. So we always pick the most sought after, best operators in the United States," Shari Black, executive director of the state fair, said.
The fair runs through August 14.