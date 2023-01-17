 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also possible.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Crews fight fire on Kings Lynn Road in Stoughton

  • Updated
  • 0
Stoughton fire one 1-17-2023

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Stoughton Tuesday night.

According to Dane County dispatchers, multiple departments responded to a home on Kings Lynn Road just before 6 p.m. 

No other information was immediately available. 

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are actively fighting a fire on Kings Lynn Road in Stoughton Tuesday night, the Stoughton Fire Department confirms.

Dane County dispatchers say the fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. A number of agencies were called to the scene.

A picture from a 27 News viewer shows flames shooting from a home.

This is a developing story. We will provides updates as we get them. 

Stoughton fire two 1-17-2023

Tags

Recommended for you