Crews fight fire on Kings Lynn Road in Stoughton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Stoughton Tuesday night.
According to Dane County dispatchers, multiple departments responded to a home on Kings Lynn Road just before 6 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are actively fighting a fire on Kings Lynn Road in Stoughton Tuesday night, the Stoughton Fire Department confirms.
A picture from a 27 News viewer shows flames shooting from a home.
This is a developing story. We will provides updates as we get them.