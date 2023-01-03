Crews find body of missing man in Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Police say they've found the body of Matthew Haas, the man who was last seen in Wisconsin Dells on January 1.
Police Chief Nicholas Brinker tells 27 News Haas' body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near the area authorities had been searching in Wisconsin Dells.
The chief says foul play is not suspected, based on the information and evidence that has been collected so far.
Brinker says Haas' body was turned over to the Sauk County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is being scheduled for this week.
Brinker says this is still an active investigation. He says officers are still following up on information and leads they have received.