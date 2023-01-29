Crews recover body of man from Lake Waubesa

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crews recovered the body of a man from Lake Waubesa, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The release says deputies were told around 11:00 p.m. Saturday that an ice fisherman never returned home and was last known to be ice fishing on the north end of Lake Waubesa.
Crews then began searching for the 45-year-old man, who the sheriff's office said was likely using an ATV.
Around 3:30 Sunday morning, crews began searching in an area "that indicated an ATV may have entered the water through the ice."
The man was found submerged and his body was recovered. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
The identity of the man is being withheld while authorities notify his family.
The incident is under investigation.