Crews remove pier at UW-Madison Memorial Union a day after collapse hurts 6

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pier that collapsed Monday at UW-Madison's Memorial Union has been completely removed from the water.
27 News was on the scene Tuesday morning at 9:30. At that time, crews were already working on taking the pier out. They did that by removing panels one by one, and later loading up the floating pieces onto a barge.
Halle Brown, an incoming UW senior, was on the pier at the time of the collapse. She was also at the Memorial Union the following day to watch it get taken out.
Brown said it was a traumatic experience, and scary to think about.
"Luckily, I think people were able to get a grasp on what was happening and kind of take a deep breath and kind of just swim out," she said. "It happened very quickly which was probably the scariest part of all."
She said looking back at the video of the collapse, it was much more chaotic in real life.
"It was really slippery," Brown said. "Me and my friend grabbed onto each other, and we just kind of slipped into the water. People were scrambling for their stuff and just trying to get out as quickly as possible."
27 News reported Monday that five people were hurt and one other was taken to the hospital. A friend of the student taken to the hospital said they were cleared and doing okay.
Brown said she's thankful no one was seriously hurt. She was surprised it even collapsed.
"I feel like I've seen a lot of people on it at one time without it collapsing. So, I don't know, I don't really know what the problem was," Brown said.
UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas told 27 News that the pier was going to be removed for the summer anyway -- regardless of Monday's collapse. He said they are still investigating what happened.
27 News asked if the pier will be out next summer and if there's a capacity for it. Lucas said Tuesday they do not have that information to share at this time.