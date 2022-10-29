Crews respond to large fire at house in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Right now, crews from the Kilbourn Fire Department are responding to a large fire at a house in Lake Delton.
A 27 News photographer on scene said the house is located at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Winnebago Lane.
Smoke can be seen coming from the house as firefighters spray water on it.
The photographer also said a Salvation Army Disaster Relief Services car is on scene.
It is unclear how the fire started, or if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.
This is a developing story.