Crews respond to structure fire on Madison's East side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications confirm there was a structure fire on Madison’s East side Saturday night.
After 7:00pm, Madison Firefighters got an alarm for a structure fire near the intersection of Lexington and Commercial Avenues.
Dispatch officials tell us the fire department has since put out the fire, wrapping up its response and clearing the scene.
We’ve reached out to the fire department to learn what might’ve caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.