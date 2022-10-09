 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews responded to rollover crash in Lafayette County

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette County Sheriff's Office

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Office received a call about a single-vehicle rollover on STH 11 in Gratiot Township just after 2 a.m.

Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to the scene.

Lafayette County Sheriff, Reg Gil, said a 20-year-old Gratiot woman was driving east on STH 11 in her 2011 Chevrolet when she swerved to miss a raccoon and went off the road.

Investigators reported the driver overcorrected and went into a ditch, where she rolled and came to a rest on the passenger's side.

Gil said the vehicle was towed with disabling damage.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office reported no injuries, and the 20-year-old was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control.

Tags

Recommended for you