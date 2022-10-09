Crews responded to rollover crash in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning.
Lafayette County Sheriff's Office received a call about a single-vehicle rollover on STH 11 in Gratiot Township just after 2 a.m.
Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to the scene.
Lafayette County Sheriff, Reg Gil, said a 20-year-old Gratiot woman was driving east on STH 11 in her 2011 Chevrolet when she swerved to miss a raccoon and went off the road.
Investigators reported the driver overcorrected and went into a ditch, where she rolled and came to a rest on the passenger's side.
Gil said the vehicle was towed with disabling damage.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office reported no injuries, and the 20-year-old was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control.