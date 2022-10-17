Crews responding to traffic lights out in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Power to the traffic lights has been restored, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Utilities are responding to traffic lights out in Sun Prairie due to a power outage Monday.
According to a Nixle sent out by the Sun Prairie Police Department shortly before 5 p.m., traffic lights at Windsor and Davison streets are out due to a power outage. The police department recommends avoiding the area if possible and driving carefully if you have to pass through it.
Police said Sun Prairie Utilities is aware and working on the issue but there is no estimate time as to when the lights will be restored.