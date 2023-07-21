Crews search for missing boater in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are working to find a missing boater in Green Lake County Friday morning, according to a news release from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk said deputies were alerted about a possible drowning victim on Big Green Lake at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews, including a dive team, started looking for the boater in their last known area, but came up short. They stopped searching when it got too dark.
Friday morning, the search started back up. The team is using Horner's Landing to "facilitate the continued search."
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and give emergency crews room to work.