Crews work to clean up milk tanker crash in Green County

ALBANY, Wis. (WKOW) — A road closure is in place in Green County while crews work to clean up a milk tanker crash, according to a Green County dispatcher.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Green County Sheriff's Office alerted drivers of a closure between Bump Road and Peebles Road in the Albany village limits.
Authorities said the tanker truck was the only vehicle involved. And the main concern right now is cleaning up the milk it was hauling.
The closure will be in place for several hours. We are still working to learn if anyone was hurt.