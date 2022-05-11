Crews working to contain ethanol spill after semi crash near Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A semi hauling ethanol crashed and spilled its load near Beaver Dam Wednesday morning, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes for clean up, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Hemlock Road between US Highway 151 and County Road A.
The Sheriff's Office said that the initial investigation shows that a 59-year-old Endeavor man was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor, hauling ethanol in a tank trailer. The semi was going east on Hemlock Road when it left the roadway, went into the south ditch and struck a culvert, which overturned semi and its trailer.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
Crews are on scene working to contain the spill, and there will be an evacuation for the containment and clean-up operations. Power will also be turned off to area residences when the remaining product is extracted from the trailer.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that residents and motorists are not allowed in the area until the scene is cleared.