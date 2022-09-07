Crime in Milwaukee becoming issue in race for Wisconsin attorney general

MADISON (WKOW) -- The candidates in Wisconsin's race for attorney general are sparring over crime in Milwaukee.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, said Governor Tony Evers has failed to address the rising crime in Milwaukee. Toney said Attorney General Josh Kaul, the Democratic incumbent, has been in lock step with Evers every step of the way.
“That’s why I am calling on Governor Evers to immediately direct ARPA funds to the Milwaukee police to address public safety concerns. The governor has the ability to do this right now," Toney said Tuesday. "I'm also calling for the the Office of the Attorney General to have original jurisdiction over Milwaukee."
Kaul addressed Toney's push during a law enforcement roundtable in Madison on Wednesday. He said his top priority is public safety. He said Toney seems to be targeting Milwaukee County specifically.
"It's my view that there are times when the Department of Justice should be prosecuting cases and having statewide original prosecution authority is something I'm supportive of for the Department of Justice. But what we really need in our communities is resources in our communities to fight these crimes," Kaul said.
Kaul said that means resources to fund law enforcement, to fund prosecutors and to make sure that people who are charged with crimes get a public defender right away.
Kaul and Toney face off in the November election.