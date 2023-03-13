 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers issues reminders on preventing thefts while away on spring break

  • Updated
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Madison Area Crime Stoppers has reminders on protecting property from thefts during spring break.

Residential burglaries spike by 10-18% when people are on vacation, the National Crime Prevention Council reports. With that in mind, Crime Stoppers says it's important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of theft or another crime.

Crime Stoppers has the following recommendations to protect homes and personal belongings while away. 

  • Tell your neighbors you will be away. Ask them to keep an eye on your property and give them a number they can reach you at in case of emergency.
  • Lock all doors and windows. Consider using a deadbolt lock or installing a security system.
  • Use automatic lights. Set automatic lights to turn on and off at different times to make it seem like someone is home.
  • Stop your mail and newspaper delivery. A pile of mail can be a sign to burglars that no one is home. Either stop your mail delivery or have a neighbor pick it up.
  • Don't post your vacation plans on social media. Burglars can use this information to know you're away.

If you see any criminal activity, report it immediately to Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on p3tips.com. All tips are anonymous.

