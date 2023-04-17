Authorities identify diver who died after being pulled from Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the diver who died after authorities pulled him from Lake Mendota.

The office identifies the man as James Skibo, 63, of Madison.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Skibo was pulled out of Lake Mendota near McKenna Park in Shorewood Hills around 9:20 a.m. Friday. He was found in about 24 feet of water.

Despite the life saving efforts from first responders, he died at UW Hospital.

The Wisconsin Historical Society confirmed in a Facebook post that Skibo was the State Archeologist. They said he was recovered "while on a routine work-up dive preparing for the maritime archaeology season."

In the post, the historical society issued a statement about the passionate and enthusiastic person Skibo was.

"Jim was a champion, leader and mentor for his team, yet always eager to learn from those around him. He was looking forward to getting back in the water with his colleagues this spring to further explore the site of the historic canoe recoveries, as he knew there are many stories yet to be shared.

Jim’s passion and enthusiasm reverberated through the halls of our organization and throughout the state. An explorer at heart, Jim traveled Wisconsin on a mission to democratize archaeology, and he loved to tell the stories of the past through the lens of the archaeological record left behind. He truly was the “People’s Archaeologist,” as he often referred to himself. His passion for the field and for the importance of uncovering, preserving and sharing history was inspirational to us all and he will be deeply missed by so many."

Skibo joined the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2021 and oversaw 36,000 archaeological sites. Notably, he helped recover two ancient canoes from Lake Mendota.

The medical examiner's office said a forensic examination was done on Friday, but the cause and manner of his death are still pending and additional tests are ongoing.