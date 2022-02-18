 Skip to main content
Beloit man convicted on sex trafficking charge

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Beloit man will serve at least 10 years in prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking a minor, along with several other charges.

According to a news release from the US Department of Justice, Cory Hereford, 50, was convicted of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances and committing sex trafficking while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.

The prosecution presented evidence that Hereford used heroin as a motivator to entice vulnerable women, including a 16-year-old girl, into sex work, withholding it at times to compel them to engage in sex work so they could avoid withdrawal sickness. He also threatened violence against them.

 “Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the news release.

Hereford also owned a home on South Franklin Street in Janesville, which was largely used for distributing heroin and cocaine. He also had a partner, Tonyiel Partee, 30, who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in July 2021.

Hereford has a previous conviction in Wisconsin for second-degree sexual assault of a child. His sentencing for these charges will be May 12, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a consecutive 10-year penalty for committing a crime involving a minor while being a registered sex offender.

