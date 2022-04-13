 Skip to main content
Beloit PD investigating armed robbery

  • Updated
Beloit Police badge

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery at a local restaurant.

According to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department, the robbery happened at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday on Wisconsin Avenue, near Clary Street. Two men in masks demanded money from the register before running out the back door. One of the two men was carrying a gun.

The car they drove away in was described as a dark-colored sedan. If you have any information about this robbery, you can contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

