Beloit PD investigating armed robbery

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery at a local restaurant.
According to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department, the robbery happened at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday on Wisconsin Avenue, near Clary Street. Two men in masks demanded money from the register before running out the back door. One of the two men was carrying a gun.
The car they drove away in was described as a dark-colored sedan. If you have any information about this robbery, you can contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.