Beloit police investigating bank robbery

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the BPD, the robbery happened at the Advia Credit Union on 746 4th Street at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday. A person came up to the teller with a note demanding money. The teller handed over cash and the person ran away. Police did not say if they were armed.
Nobody was hurt during the robbery, and police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.