Beloit police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash involving semi, house

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Police Department is looking to speak with a driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said the crash happened on Liberty Avenue at Johnson Street around 9 a.m.
He said a suburban-style SUV ran a stop sign and was then hit by a semi. The SUV then "bounced off a house" and continued driving.
Both the semi and the home have minimal damage, but police still need to speak with the driver of the SUV.
Flanagan asks if you know the driver, or recognized the SUV, contact police at 608-757-2244. When calling, ask to speak with Officer Mueller about case BE2301380. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers P3 apps.