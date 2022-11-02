Bicyclist injured, woman in jail after hit-and-run in Columbia County

LODI (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist is seriously injured and a woman is in jail after a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Lodi.
Lieutenant David Clark said the hit-and-run happened on County Highway J at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Lodi.
Emergency crews took the injured bicyclist to the hospital.
Responding deputies tracked down the suspect of the hit-and-run with the help of a witness account, parts left on the scene and the Lodi Police Department.
Upon locating the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old woman from rural Lodi, Clark said she showed signs of impairment.
According to Clark, she was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on two pending charges: hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.