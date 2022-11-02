 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bicyclist injured, woman in jail after hit-and-run in Columbia County

  • Updated
  • 0
hit and run
MGN

LODI (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist is seriously injured and a woman is in jail after a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Lodi.

Lieutenant David Clark said the hit-and-run happened on County Highway J at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Lodi.

Emergency crews took the injured bicyclist to the hospital.

Responding deputies tracked down the suspect of the hit-and-run with the help of a witness account, parts left on the scene and the Lodi Police Department.

Upon locating the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old woman from rural Lodi, Clark said she showed signs of impairment. 

According to Clark, she was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on two pending charges: hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. 