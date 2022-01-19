Body found in woman's car after arrest in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Monday after an incident in Cambridge and shortly after the arrest found a dead body in her car.
According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, police originally responded to a report of a woman asking people for money and a ride at the BP gas station at 281 Main Street in Cambridge Monday evening. The woman, identified as Angelina Ruesch, was located down the street.
Schaffer said Ruesch did not comply with deputy commands and even displayed a handgun. A Taser was used but proved ineffective. Deputies did eventually manage to disarm Ruesch and take her into custody.
Upon arresting Ruesch, deputies located a vehicle she had been traveling in parked on Jefferson Street and searched it. A dead body was hidden inside the car, although Schaffer said evidence suggests the person died somewhere else.
Ruesch has been booked into Dane County Jail on a probation hold, but she could also face reckless endangerment, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.
Milwaukee Police are leading the death investigation, and any connected charges will be pursued in Milwaukee County.