Court documents reveal woman who hit and killed pedestrian on E Washington Ave. was driving for DoorDash

MADISON (WKOW) — A driver accused of killing a pedestrian on E Washington Avenue was driving for DoorDash at the time of the April 3, 2021 crash.
A search warrant affidavit revealed Janessa Cardenas, 26, told police she had just completed a delivery and was driving outbound on E Washington Avenue, on the way to Denny's on Thierer Road to pick up another order.
The affidavit as well as criminal complaint stated Cardenas was going 75 mph when the crash happened, citing records from the vehicle's event data recorder (EDR). The speed limit on that stretch is 40 mph.
The court gave Cardenas a $500 signature bond in January for the two charges she's facing: second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by using a vehicle while intoxicated. As a condition of her bond, Cardenas is not allowed to have contact with any immediate family members of the victim in the crash. The court also revoked her driving privileges while the case is pending, and Cardenas is not allowed to use or have any controlled substances without a prescription.
In court Wednesday, a judge denied a motion from the defense to modify her bond.
Court records show Cardenas' case will go to trial in mid-July.
The Dane County Medical Examiner previously identified the man who died in the crash as Ashley Taylor, 37.