Darlington High School gym teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Darlington physical education teacher faces four charges of sexual assault against a student due to his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old student.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Lafayette County, 23-year-old Jesse Sturtz engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student on four different occasions. According to a statement from the student, contact between the two of them began in September 2021, when she had two classes with him.
"[The victim] stated Jesse and [the victim] would flirt with each other and explained the flirting was they would tease each other and gave an example of teasing over something 'stupid' happening during class," Det. Sgt. Jerrett Cook said in the criminal complaint.
The student said the relationship between the two changed when she posted a senior picture on Instagram December 12, and Sturtz sent her a private message saying she should have used a different caption for the picture. From there, the two of them started going through fast food drive-throughs together. The student said they didn't go inside because they didn't want anyone to seem them together.
On January 15, the student told her parents she was going to Dubuque with a friend before driving to a parking lot away from her home, so Sturtz could pick her up. The two of them drove to Dubuque for food, and the student fell asleep on the ride home, so the two of them agreed to drive around and talk.
Sturtz eventually parked behind a church in the nearby town of Wiota, where the two of them had sex. Shortly after, the two of them saw headlights belonging to a police car. According to the student, Sturtz panicked, saying "Sh*t, it's a cop. I don't know what to do."
The student said she lied to the officer when he approached the car, telling them she was 18 in an attempt to keep Sturtz out of trouble. However, two days later, Sturtz called her to tell her that there was an investigation into the events of January 15. The student told investigators that Sturtz's lawyer told him it would be in his best interest to cut off all communication with her.
After the student surrendered her phone to police, and Cook asked her if he would find anything to contradict her account in it, she told him that she and Sturtz had been sexual three more times in the past.
The Darlington School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sturtz's employment status at the high school. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 1:00 p.m. on February 14.