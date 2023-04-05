DNA, GPS data lead to arrest in sexual assault on Oregon bike trail

MADISON (WKOW) — A cigarette butt and GPS data led to the arrest of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman on an Oregon bike path in late March.

Richard Cunningham was charged with second degree sexual assault by use of force, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping on Wednesday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, the victim was almost done with her walk on March 23 when she noticed a man who "did not make her feel comfortable." So much so she said she "needed to take a mental note" of his face and what he was wearing.

Then, according to the charging document, the man tackled her into long grass just off the trail, held her down with body weight and assaulted her.

The victim told authorities she fought back to try and get him off and repeatedly yelled for help. The complaint alleges she remembers him saying "quit fighting or I'm gonna hurt you."

During the assault, the victim alleges she was strangled to the point that she was "gasping for air" and "having a hard time keeping her eyes focused."

After her attacker ran, the victim ran to a house nearby and called police. She was able to give them his description and one other key piece of evidence: he may have been smoking.

Authorities processing the scene later the same day found two notable pieces of evidence: the victim's sunglasses and a single cigarette butt. When the cigarette was sent to the crime lab for DNA analysis, a CODIS hit came back for Cunningham.

The complaint states authorities then learned Cunningham was on GPS when the attack happened because of a previous sexual assault conviction. They were able to use GPS records to confirm he was on the trail when the assault happened.

In court Wednesday, Cunningham was given a $250,000 cash bond. If he were to post the bond, he would be on GPS monitoring and cannot leave his home. He also cannot have contact with the victim.