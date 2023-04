HUBBARD, Wis. (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Friday.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt identifies the motorcyclist as James Jansen, 58, of Beaver Dam.

According to a previous news release from the sheriff's office, a payloader driven by a 74-year-old Horicon man pulled out from a driveway and onto State Highway 33 into the path of a westbound motorcycle.

Jansen was pronounced dead at the scene.