Fall River teen accused of trying to kill another teen pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — A 17-year-old accused of trying to kill a girl he met online has pleaded not guilty.

Dylan Michael Lenz was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on October 17. He is accused of trying to kill a teenage girl by stabbing her with a boxcutter and running her over with his car.

Online court records show Lenz was arraigned in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday. There, a not guilty plea was entered and a future scheduling conference set.

Lenz posted bail at the end of October, and the Village of Fall River Police Department said he has gone "directly into treatment."