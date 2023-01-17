 Skip to main content
Fall River teen accused of trying to kill another teen pleads not guilty

  Updated
Dylan Lenz mugshot

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — A 17-year-old accused of trying to kill a girl he met online has pleaded not guilty. 

Dylan Michael Lenz was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on October 17. He is accused of trying to kill a teenage girl by stabbing her with a boxcutter and running her over with his car. 

Online court records show Lenz was arraigned in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday. There, a not guilty plea was entered and a future scheduling conference set.  

Lenz posted bail at the end of October, and the Village of Fall River Police Department said he has gone "directly into treatment." 

