Fitchburg man federally indicted for gun crimes in connection with March armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fitchburg man arrested for an armed robbery in March has been federally charged with multiple gun crimes.
According to a news release from the office of US Attorney Timothy O'Shea, Katoine Richardson has been charged with receiving a firearm knowing that he was charged with a felony, receiving and possessing a stolen firearm, and with possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Richardson was arrested in March after he robbed a man of money and a gun on Oregon Road March 18, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. Police found a semiautomatic handgun in Richardson's car following his arrest.
Richardson was at the center of a separate criminal investigation in October 2021, when he was accused of hurting a Madison police officer during an arrest on State Street. Officers reported that Richardson had a gun and that they saw the muzzle flash, but an investigation late determined that another MPD officer fired the shot that injured his colleague.
Richardson still faces nine charges in connection to that incident.
If convicted of his current federal charges, Richardson could face up to 20 years in prison; up to five years for possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony, up to 10 years for possessing a stolen firearm and at least five years for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.