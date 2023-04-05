Former DeForest pastoral associate sentenced in sexual misconduct case

MADISON (WKOW) — A former DeForest pastoral associate who pleaded guilty in a sexual misconduct case has been sentenced.

In court Wednesday, Rajnal Rehmat was sentenced to two years of initial prison confinement followed by three years of extended supervision for a charge of child enticement - sexual contact.

Previously, Rehmat pleaded guilty to that charge and had a count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children dropped.

In a victim impact statement filed ahead of the hearing, the parents of the victim said they welcomed Rehmat into their lives and initially thought he was a "sweet, fun, loveable, kind man." They said Rehmat was in a place to be a role model for children.

"Young people looked up to you and trusted you. You used that trust to cause serious harm," the statement read in part. "The methodical way in which you carried out your abuse makes us believe you knew exactly what you were doing, and we wonder how far this abuse would have gone had you not been found out?"

Still, while the parents said they're "very angry," they wrote that they "forgive" Rehmat.

Back in January, the victim also wrote the court, telling Rehmat what he did was "wrong" and explaining why she decided to come forward with details of their relationship.

The complaint alleges the relationship started as "innocent" but transgressed into inappropriate sexual acts.

As conditions of his sentence, Rehmat cannot have contact with the victim or her family. He must complete sex offender registry and a risk and needs assessment.

He was given 124 days of credit for time already served.