Former Portage high school teacher accepts plea deal in student sex assault case

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A former Portage High School teacher has pleaded no contest to sexual assault by school staff.
Abby Dibbs, 36, appeared in Columbia County Court Monday, where the no contest plea was entered, and one of her charges was dismissed.
As a result, Dibbs will serve three years' probation and register as a sex offender.
Dibbs was first charged in May 2021 after another student reported sexual relations between Dibbs and a 17-year-old boy at Portage High School. According to the criminal complaint, the boy said he was in love with Dibbs, and he was upset the relationship was reported. He ultimately cooperated with the investigation.
Investigators said in the criminal complaint that Dibbs and the 17-year-old had a typical teacher-student relationship previously, but that started to change spring 2021.
As a condition of her probation, Dibbs can only have contact with minors with the direct supervision of another adult.