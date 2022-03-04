Glass door shattered during attempted burglary on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police responded to an east side home early Friday morning after residents reported a loud banging sound.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers arrived on the 6300 block of Sharpsburg Drive at 12:50 a.m. The couple living inside had called 911 after hearing a loud noise and finding their back glass door shattered.
Police did not find any suspects in the course of their immediate investigation. Nothing was taken from the couple's home, and police said a wooden dowel keeping the sliding glass door closed kept the thief from entering.