Green County Sheriff's Office connects teenagers to at least 16 burglaries

MONROE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Green County have identified suspects in a string of burglaries throughout summer and fall of 2021 into winter of 2022.
According to a news release from Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud, multiple businesses in Monroe, Brodhead and Albany reported forced entry into their buildings along with stolen cash, tools and at least one AR-15 rifle.
Skatrud said a recent tip from a community member led Monroe Police to conduct search warrants which recovered an AR-15, chainsaw, fireworks, suspected burglary tools, face coverings and clothes authorities believe were worn by the burglary suspects or taken during the crimes.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office Dive team also recovered a safe taken in one of the break-ins from the Sugar River just off the intersection of State Highway 11/81 and Mount Hope Road outside Brodhead. Another safe was found by a citizen.
Another search turned up several BB pistols that resembled real guns. Brodhead Police and the Stateline Area Narcotics Team also lent help during the searches.
The same teenage boys were also implicated in a burglary in Rock County and two others in Stephenson County, Ill. At this time, the suspects are implicated in 16 burglaries or attempted burglaries in Green County, along with three burglaries and two thefts in Monroe. Losses from the burglaries are estimated to be $26,000.
"As of the time of this report, evidence is being processed, business owners are being contacted and interviews are concluding. Due to the ages of the alleged suspects, reports will be forwarded to the Green County District Attorney for a charging decision," Skatrud said in the release.