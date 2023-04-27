Homicide victim's husband charged with her death, arrest warrant issued

MADISON (WKOW) — The husband of a woman killed on Madison's west side on Monday is now charged in her death.

The Madison Police Department told 27 News that Jose Duenas-Quinonez is now considered a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Micaela Juarez Ocolt. The agency previously identified him as a person of interest.

Ocolt was found dead Monday at a shopping plaza on South Midvale Boulevard north of the Beltline. The cause and manner of her death has not yet been released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Online court records show Duenas-Quinonez has been charged with a single count of first-degree intentional homicide. There's also a warrant out for his arrest.

MPD now believes Duenas-Quinonez left the country on Sunday with his six-year-old daughter.

This is a developing story.