Hyundai, Kia security updates available at Madison dealerships

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Kia and Hyundai dealerships are offering free software updates for the vehicles, according to the City of Madison.

Hyundai and Kia's vehicles made between 2015 and 2019 lack certain security features that make it easier for them to be stolen. When people learned how to exploit this deficiency, there was a national and local spike in thefts of these vehicles.

Now, the city says some Kia and Hyundai models are able to be updated to help prevent these thefts, with more updates to come in June.

Hyundai owners who receive the update will receive a sticker they can put on a window, notifying thieves of the new security update.

For more information, you can call Hyundai at 800-633-5151 or Kia at 800-333-4542. You can also call your local dealership.