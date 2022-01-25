 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Investigation continues four years after employee housing fire at The Wilderness

  • Updated
Wilderness fire.png

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- The Lake Delton Police Department is still investigating a fire that burned down an employee dormitory at The Wilderness four years later.

According to a news release from Lake Delton police chief Daniel Hardman, the January 25, 2018, fire caused a total loss for the half-built dormitory, causing $5 million in damages.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but it was ruled arson shortly after by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The fire is still under investigation by the Lake Delton PD and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. If you have information about the arson, you can call the Sauk County tip line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.

Tags

Recommended for you