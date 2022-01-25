Investigation continues four years after employee housing fire at The Wilderness

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- The Lake Delton Police Department is still investigating a fire that burned down an employee dormitory at The Wilderness four years later.
According to a news release from Lake Delton police chief Daniel Hardman, the January 25, 2018, fire caused a total loss for the half-built dormitory, causing $5 million in damages.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but it was ruled arson shortly after by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
The fire is still under investigation by the Lake Delton PD and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. If you have information about the arson, you can call the Sauk County tip line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.