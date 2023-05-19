Janesville police arrests 20-year-old on 5 counts of possessing child pornography

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography.
Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation.
On Thursday, the department's SWAT Team served a warrant at a home on California Court with the help of the Department of Criminal Investigation and dogs that help detect electronics.
Ratzlaff said the department arrested Cesar Felipe on five counts of possession of child pornography. He's being held in the Rock County Jail.