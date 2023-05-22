Janesville police investigating shooting of occupied car

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Janesville police say they have identified persons of interest for a car that was shot Saturday.
Sgt. Aaron Dammen said reports of the shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He said a car with people inside was shot while it was in a driveway on S. River Road.
No one was hurt from the shooting.
Dammen said officers found spent shell casings and have identified persons of interest. He said the department is not naming those people, citing the "active and open investigation."
However, police are still looking for information. Dammen asks anyone with information to contact the department at 608-757-2244. Those with tips can also contact CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or online and remain anonymous.