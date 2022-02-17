Judge: 2020 arrest of Monona man constitutes "clear-cut violation of the Fourth Amendment"

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal lawsuit against two Monona police officers will be heard in front of a jury after a judge ruled their actions in a 2020 arrest were a Fourth Amendment violation.
Keonte Furdge's lawsuit against the two officers will move forward with charges of unlawful search and seizure after the court said he did not have grounds for punitive damages related to excessive force. Furdge was handcuffed and detained by two armed officers in a home he had been invited to in June 2020.
Judge James D. Peterson said the two officers' entry into the house and subsequent detainment of Furdge marked "a clear-cut violation of the Fourth Amendment." However, since he also determined that the officers were not acting with malice, Furdge was not entitled to punitive damages.
According to records from the US District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, Furdge was staying with a friend at a house in Monona owned by their former high school football coach.
The coach's parents, who had owned the house previously, had recently died, and he had offered the house to former player Toren Young as a place to stay while he looked for a job in the Monona area.
Young had told Furdge he could stay with him for a few nights, as Furdge had recently been laid off, and he was staying with friends in the meantime. Young had moved in June 1, and when he left the house to go to a job interview the next day, Furdge took a phone call on the house's porch.
Later that morning, the Monona Police non-emergency line received a call from a Monona woman reporting "suspicious activity." She told the dispatcher that her neighbor had "passed away, the house is empty, and now there is an African-American with sweatpants, flip-flops and a white shirt sitting [at] the front door."
The dispatcher provided this information, minus the identifier of Furdge's race, to officer Jared Wedig over the radio. Wedig headed over to the house on Arrowhead Drive in Monona. Upon arriving, the original caller's boyfriend told Wedig that the house had been vacant for a year, but that Mark Rundle, Furdge and Young's former coach, had been maintaining it. He also told Wedig that a car had been parked at the house that morning but had since left.
Wedig approached the front door, finding it unlocked, then waited outside for more officers with his gun drawn. When two more officers, Luke Wunsch and Kevin Schneider, arrived on the scene, Wedig and Wunsch entered the house with their guns drawn.
They found Furdge and handcuffed him. When Furdge asked why he was being detained, Wunsch told him "because you don't live here. And the person that lived here passed away." Wunsch and Wedig later confirmed that Furdge was allowed to be in the house, removed his handcuffs, apologized and left.
Furdge filed the lawsuit in September 2020. It originally named the City of Monona as one of the defendants, but the city was dismissed from the case on the summary judgement.