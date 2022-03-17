Madison man arrested after allegedly firing gun while intoxicated

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police arrested a Madison man early Monday morning after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots in a residential area after leaving a bar.
According to an incident report from the Fitchburg Police Department, multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots early Monday morning in the area of Williamsburg Way and Verona Road. Fitchburg officers in the area heard shots as well, then spotted Miguel Fenne, 40, of Madison walking on nearby Anton Drive shortly after.
When he was spotted, Fenne threw a small object into the tree line along the road, which officers later determined was a gun. When officers approached him, Fenne said he was walking home from a bar, and he'd fired his gun because "he had not shot it recently," according to police.
Fenne was arrested and had his initial appearance in court Tuesday, facing charges for operating a firearm while intoxicated, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The court set a $500 bond for Fenne. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 16.