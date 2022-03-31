Madison man arrested in Columbia County for reckless endangerment, drug possession

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP (WKOW) — Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a wanted Madison man Tuesday after he led authorities on a chase.
According to a news release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, Paul Ripp was renting a room at a hotel in Caledonia Township when deputies arrived to take him into custody on a prior warrant. When Ripp spotted them, he sped away in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Ripp did not stop.
Ripp led the deputies on a car chase for several miles, all the while a woman was in his passenger seat. She placed a call to the sheriff's office, telling officials that she wanted out and that she would jump out of the truck once it slowed down. Deputies watched jump from the truck and confirmed she was unharmed, before continuing the pursuit.
Authorities lost sight of Ripp on Tritz Road and later found his truck abandoned in a wooded area on a driveway near Tritz Road.
Ripp was located the next morning at a hotel in Wisconsin Dells. Ripp was arrested by members of the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Ripp faces pending charges for fleeing an officer while operating a vehicle, manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.