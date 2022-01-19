Madison man arrested in connection to string of porch thefts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man January 13 suspected of committing a series of package thefts during the holiday season.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, Terry Campbell is in custody in connection with several downtown package thefts, as well as outstanding charges for misdemeanor theft, felony theft, misappropriating ID and felony bail jumping.
Prior to his suspected involvement in multiple cases of package theft, Campbell was out on bail for 29 counts of burglary, fraud and theft. He was also connected to three shoplifting cases at Madison Target locations.
Another person, Perzie Teague, is suspected to be involved with these thefts, and his arrest has not been announced. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.