Madison man arrested in Dairy Drive fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a fire at a tiny-home encampment on Dairy Drive.
According to an updated incident report from Madison Police Department public information officer Stephanie Fryer, officers arrested Jeffrey Jalinski, 37, after seeing video of him throwing wooden pallets into his tiny home before it caught fire. He arrived at the Dane County Jail lobby at 6 p.m. Tuesday to turn himself in.
Jalinski was identified as a suspect in the initial investigation, but was not arrested until he turned himself in. He faces pending charges for arson, threats to law enforcement and an outstanding warrant.