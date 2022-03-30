 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison man arrested in Dairy Drive fire

  • Updated
Dairy drive fire.png

Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a fire at a tiny-home encampment on Dairy Drive.

According to an updated incident report from Madison Police Department public information officer Stephanie Fryer, officers arrested Jeffrey Jalinski, 37, after seeing video of him throwing wooden pallets into his tiny home before it caught fire. He arrived at the Dane County Jail lobby at 6 p.m. Tuesday to turn himself in.

Jalinski was identified as a suspect in the initial investigation, but was not arrested until he turned himself in. He faces pending charges for arson, threats to law enforcement and an outstanding warrant.