Madison man arrested on drug charges after speeding through traffic stop

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona police arrested a Madison man early Saturday morning after he drove away from an attempted traffic stop.
According to an incident report from Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, an officer saw a Kia heading east on the Beltline at South Towne Drive, going 79 mph in a 55 zone at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.
The officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of the Beltline and US Hwy 51, but the driver exited and started heading north on 51.
Another officer was waiting with tire deflation sticks at the intersection of Hwy 51 and Broadway. The Kia drove over the spikes, popping the front driver's side tire. The car's speed fell to below 40 mph. The car exited onto Cottage Grove Road and driving up over a curb before coming to a stop on Atlas Avenue.
Police arrested the driver, identified as Madison man Edward Smith, on potential charges of felony eluding an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Smith also had three active arrest warrants in Dane County.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office and the McFarland Police Department also assisted with the arrest.