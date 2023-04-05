Madison man charged with 4 counts of recklessly endangering safety for cords strung on bike path

MADISON (WKOW) — Court documents reveal DNA left on one of the cords strung across a bike path on Madison's west side eventually led the arrest of a suspect.
Madison police announced Tuesday that Curtis Tessmer was arrested in connection to the case. On Wednesday, he was charged with four counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The criminal complaint alleges one man found three of the cords hung on the walking bridge over the Cannon Ball Path and Capital City Trail. The man fell off his bike after the first cord hit him in the neck.
27 News previously spoke to the biker, who had little time to react when he noticed the cord during his pre-dawn ride.
Madison police officers found the fourth cord. The complaint states an officer didn't see a cord when he checked around 1 a.m., but one was there when he returned around 4 a.m.
The four cords were found between August 26 and 31. The complaint describes some as "black telephone cable-like" and one as a "thin wire." The victim reports the cords had "sophisticated knots."
Authorities identified Tessmer as a suspect in October 2022 after sending a DNA profile developed from one of the knotted ends of the cords to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The DNA was linked to Tessmer in CODIS.
The complaint alleges authorities first tried to make contact with Tessmer soon after he was identified as a suspect but were unable to reach him until April 3, 2023.
When speaking with police, Tessmer initially denied being involved. After he was informed his DNA was found on the cords, he admitted to putting them up and said he did it overnight because he didn't want anyone to see him.
Tessmer told officers he "did not want anyone to get hurt" from the cords and alleged he felt unsafe on the bridge. Although, the complaint states he didn't make any reports about safety concerns on the bridge.
In court, Tessmer was given a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to use any bike trail in Madison.