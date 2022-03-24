Madison man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in homeless shelter shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man entered a guilty plea Thursday over a shooting at a Madison homeless shelter in March 2021.
According to online court records, Ronald Stephens, 24, pled guilty to attempted first degree intentional homicide. Stephens shot a man at the temporary men's homeless shelter on First Street in Madison on March 22, 2021.
Stephens was ruled competent to stand trial by the court despite his claims that he has "an 8-year-old mind." The trial was scheduled to start on March 28.
Stephens was arrested in Milwaukee three days after the initial shooting when he turned himself in to police. He had broken hands at the time he was arrested, telling police he had smashed them against concrete in an attempt to feel pain.
Stephens sentencing date has not yet been set.