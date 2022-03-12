Madison man to serve more than 27 years for child sex trafficking

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man will spend more than 27 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking Friday.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, James Coney was sentenced Friday after he was convicted March 1. He was found guilty of four counts of sex trafficking a minor, one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and four counts of transporting a minor from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of prostitution.
Between May 2017 and March 2018, Coney trafficked five children and attempted to traffic a sixth immediately after the end of a previous prison sentence. He used online classifieds website Backpage to set up "dates" for the trafficked children and collected money afterward. All six children testified at Coney's trial, with multiple witnesses saying he was both physically and verbally abusive to the child he'd trafficked the longest.
“The sentence imposed today reflects the cruelty of the defendant’s use of force and intimidation to exploit the young victims of his crimes,” U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said. “Our office will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold sex traffickers accountable and seek justice for their victims.”
The investigation into Coney began in December 2017 after one girl's mother reported her as missing to the Fitchburg Police Department. She was found the next month in Chicago, where she had been with Coney. He was arrested in March 2018 in Lake Delton with another trafficked child.
Coney's sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release. At the sentencing, Judge James Peterson said the children were "horribly exploited and highly damaged" by Coney. He also said Coney has an "unrelenting string of violations" since his arrest, including contacting one of the children more than 100 times after the court banned him from talking to them.