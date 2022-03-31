Madison officer hit in head by teen during disturbance at Target

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer was hit in the head during a disturbance with a teenager at the Target on Madison's west side Wednesday night.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah with the Madison Police Department said it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Target store on Junction Road.
A teenaged boy, who was only in his underwear, was pushing and punching customers and employees. A caller reported the teen was not saying anything, only breathing heavily.
When officers got there, the boy was still uncooperative. They attempted to deploy electronic control devices but the teen grabbed them. During the incident, the suspect also hit an officer in the head.
An MPD incident report said the teenager will be charged with 8 counts of Disorderly Conduct, 7 counts of Battery, 2 counts of Disarming a Police Officer and 1 count of Battery to law enforcement officer.