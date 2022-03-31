Madison officer hit in head by teen during disturbance at Target

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Slushy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&