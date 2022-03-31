 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT
TODAY...

* WHAT...Slushy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison officer hit in head by teen during disturbance at Target

Madison-Police1

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer was hit in the head during a disturbance with a teenager at the Target on Madison's west side Wednesday night.

Lt. Jennifer Hannah with the Madison Police Department said it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Target store on Junction Road.

A teenaged boy, who was only in his underwear, was pushing and punching customers and employees. A caller reported the teen was not saying anything, only breathing heavily.

When officers got there, the boy was still uncooperative. They attempted to deploy electronic control devices but the teen grabbed them. During the incident, the suspect also hit an officer in the head.

An MPD incident report said the teenager will be charged with 8 counts of Disorderly Conduct, 7 counts of Battery, 2 counts of Disarming a Police Officer and 1 count of Battery to law enforcement officer.