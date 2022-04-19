Madison police investigate back-to-back bike thefts from east side apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating two bike thefts at an east side apartment building on back-to-back days.
According to a incident report from Madison Police Department public information officer Stephanie Fryer, a 14-year-old who lives on the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue reported a theft Monday. He said he locked his bike up in the building storage area Saturday afternoon and it was gone when he came back.
Security video shows a man hopping the fence around the enclosure Sunday, using bolt cutters to remove the lock and steal the bike. Fryer said that same man returned the next day to steal another bike.
At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.