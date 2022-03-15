Madison police investigating possible arson of Ukrainian flag

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating an alleged arson after a woman found her Ukrainian flag burnt in her yard Monday morning.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the woman who lives on the 1700 block of Winnebago Street called police at 7:30 a.m. Monday to report that her Ukrainian flag had been burnt.
She told police she noticed her flag was missing and found debris where the flag was hanging. She had last seen the flag around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.