Madison Police investigating west side armed robbery

  Updated
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery after a person pulled out a knife and demanded money at a restaurant Thursday.

According to an incident report from MPD lieutenant David Meinert, officers responded to the 4500 block of Verona Road at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery. An employee told police a person had brandished a knife and demanded money.

The employee turned over the money and the person left the restaurant. Police have not identified any suspects as of Thursday evening.

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.

