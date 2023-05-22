Madison police official says homicide victim was shot

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police official released new information into the department's homicide investigation that stemmed from a weapons violation on the city's east side.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said 20 officers are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man after an incident outside of Lush, located at a strip mall on E. Washington Ave.
Fryer tells 27 News the man was shot and his death is classified as a homicide. His cause of death has not been formally released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
She said police are still working to figure out the motive and are not sure if the victim was targeted.
"Anytime that there is gunfire in a public place like this, the public should be worried and the public should be concerned," Fryer said. "We hear all the time from people that they're afraid to go out in Madison now."
She said MPD doesn't want people to feel that way but they understand the fear of crime is "a real thing."
"At this time, we just want them [the public] to know that we are doing everything we can to solve this case," Fryer added.
This is the city's sixth homicide of the year, according to Fryer. The investigation is led by the Violent Crimes Unit.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
"We know that someone probably saw something or heard something like some type of information that can help us as we piece things together," she said. "So right now we are asking people to please please please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers."
You can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at their website or by calling 608-266-6014.
People can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest could qualify for a financial reward.